Man involved in Essex barricade allegedly threatened mother, shot at police

ESSEX, Md. — Charging documents reveal what transpired before the barricade situation took place in Essex on Monday morning.

It all began at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Thompson Boulevard for reports a weapons incident.

Police say that a subject, later identified as Kyle Smith, was threatening his mother with a loaded shotgun laying on his bed.

Responding officers said that Smith fully intended to use the weapon against police when they arrived.

Police arrived at the residence and began staging in a Royal Farms parking lot.

Three people were in the residence at the time of the incident, the subject, the subject's mother, and the subject's father.

According to police, the mother believed that Smith was under the influence of unknown narcotics.

Surveillance footage revealed Smith in his bedroom in possession of a shotgun and acting erratically while speaking with members of the Baltimore County Hostage Negotiation Team.

As officers began to take position to cover the residence's left side, Smith took notice of the movement and began opening fire in an attempt to kill police.

Documents say Smith opened fire from multiple angles including from the room's glass entry door and the bottom pane of the left exterior window.

In fear for their lives, officers took cover as Smith continued to fire at them.

No police officers were injured.

Hours later, Smith surrendered to police and was finally apprehended.

Smith is charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, reckless endangerment, and firearm use.