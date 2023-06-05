Watch Now
Police on scene of a barricade situation in Essex

Posted at 12:27 PM, Jun 05, 2023
ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police are currently on scene barricade situation in Essex.

The barricade is in the area of Thompson Boulevard.

Deep Creek Middle School and Sandalwood Elementary School are on lockout status at this time as a precaution.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

