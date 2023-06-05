Police on scene of a barricade situation in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police are currently on scene barricade situation in Essex.

The barricade is in the area of Thompson Boulevard.

#ALERT Residents in the area of Thompson Boulevard in Essex can expect a police presence due to a barricade situation. At this time, Deep Creek MS and Sandalwood ES are on a lockout status strictly as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/gKgC2M9Lxj — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 5, 2023

Deep Creek Middle School and Sandalwood Elementary School are on lockout status at this time as a precaution.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.