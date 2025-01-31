Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man shot by bailiff inside courthouse as he pulls weapon, North Ave District Courthouse closed for the day

North Ave District Courthouse shooting
WMAR-2 News/Jeff Hager
Scene at E North Ave District Courthouse on January 31, 2025.
North Ave District Courthouse shooting
Posted
and last updated

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot by a bailiff after presenting a weapon inside the Baltimore City District Courthouse.

Before 9 a.m., the man walked into the courthouse and appeared to be suffering a behavioral crisis.

He was pacing back and forth but never went through security.

Shooting scene North Ave District Courthouse

This raised the concerns of the security officers and a bailiff.

When they approached the man, he pulled out a firearm.

The bailiff, who was also a retired police officer, shot the man twice in the lower extremities, as the man turned the weapon on himself.

He has been taken to the hospital and the Attorney General's office has taken over the investigation.

Crime Scene car near East North Ave District Courthouse shooting

This is breaking news and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are