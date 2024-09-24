Man found guilty of shooting and killing his friend at a cookout

TOWSON — A man accused of killing his friend last year at a cookout in Randallstown was found guilty of murder.

Lydell Darien was found guilty on all charges.

Darien was charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of Shawn Stewart in July of last year.

According to Baltimore County Police, the two got into a fight, Darien left the cookout, and came back to shoot Stewart.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 7 at 11 a.m.

