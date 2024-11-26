Man found guilty of fatal shooting at Edgewood bar

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A man is facing prison time after being found guilty of a fatal shooting in Edgewood.

Parrise Valentine, 33, was sentenced to life with all but 50 years suspended.

This stems from an incident that happened on February 17.

Police responded to D&M's Tiki Bar for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Dajuan Kyree Simmons suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police say.

An anonymous tip pointed investigators to Valentine. Additional surveillance footage also showed him fleeing the scene of the shooting.

He was later tracked to Philadelphia and apprehended on February 19. According to police, Valentine and Simmons were involved in an ongoing feud.

Valentine admitted to killed Simmons after being involved in two prior fights that were filmed.

He said he feared further assaults in the future.