Man found guilty of arson that killed girlfriend's daughter and 1-year-old grandchild

LA PLATA, Md. — A jury found Vincent Anthony Fisher, II, 49, guilty Friday for a fire that killed a woman and her 18-month-old daughter back in March 2022.

It all began in Waldorf, where police and the fire department were called for a townhome and found it was engulfed in flames.

Police found Fisher outside of the home with injuries from an apparent assault.

Once the fire was put out, firefighters found two people who died as a result of injuries sustained from the fire. They were later identified as 27-year-old Rashawn Cline and her daughter, 18-month-old Dashawn Cline.

Investigators learned Fisher was involved in a fight with two other males before the fire started.

The fight started inside the house and continued outside after Fisher jumped out of a second-story window.

After the fight was over, Fisher stayed at the house with both of the victims inside and started a fire on a mattress located in the living room once the two males left.

The fire spread to the rest of the rooms on the first floor and eventually spread to the second floor.

Officials say the home was completely destroyed.

Video footage from a nearby neighbor caught Fisher walking toward the home before the fire started.

Two lighters were also found in Fisher's pants when he was being taken into police custody. Police say he had PCP in his system at the time.

Before the fire, Fisher was told he could not stay at the home due to his drug use. He started the fire on the final night he could stay there.

He was convicted of two counts of first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree murder.

A sentencing date has been set for December 19, 2024. He faces up to 140 years in prison.