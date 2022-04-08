Suspect charged in arson that killed girlfriend's daughter and 1-year-old grandchild

Watch
<p>Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)</p>
Vincent Anthony Fisher II
Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 13:20:22-04

WALDORF, Md. — A southern Maryland man has been charged with starting a fire that killed his girlfriend's 27-year-old daughter and 1-year-old granddaughter.

Charles County Sheriff's Office has arrested Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 46, of Waldorf, according to a press release.

Investigators had originally found Rashawn Cline, 27, and her daughter, 1-year-old Dashawn Cline, dead inside the home on Heathcote Road in Waldorf at about 10:30 p.m. March 31. Fire crews had been called to the house after reports of an altercation and a fire.

Fisher was arrested and charged April 7 with first-degree arson and murder.

The Sheriff's Office says the victims were the daughter and grandchild of Fisher's girlfriend, who lived at the house. Investigators determined the fire had been deliberately set. Fisher was also charged with assaulting another resident of the house, just before the fire.

Fisher is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

