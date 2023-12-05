Man found dead in median along Route 40

BALTIMORE, MD — Baltimore City Police are investigating a hit and run in West Baltimore.

Police were called to the 1100 block of West Mulberry Street just after 3:30pm on December 3rd.

The call was for a person lying in the center grass median of Route 40.

Police responded to find a 24-year-old man in the grass, he died at the scene.

Officers observed injuries that may have been consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over this investigation.

The Medical Examiner’s Office responded and took possession of the victim's body and will conduct an autopsy to confirm the cause of death and the identity of the victim.

If you have information on this case submit an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP

