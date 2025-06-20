Man facing life sentence for killing former Loyola basketball star with cinder blocks

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to life plus three years for the murder of his roommate, former Loyola University basketball star, Jamal Barney.

Dayrel Mcfarland was charged with first-degree murder and deadly weapon with intent to injure for beating his roommate in October 2023.

Police say they responded to the 500 block of N. Payson Street following reports of a suspicious death.

Family members told officers about receiving messages from strangers, suggesting Barney had been hit in the head with a cinder block and left for dead inside the home.

These strangers reportedly mentioned that a person known as "Little D" was responsible.

Once officers entered, they were immediately met by a strong foul odor. Inside a second-floor, stuffed underneath a cutout mattress, officers discovered a badly decomposed human body.

Detectives described it as being "completely mummified," in a "clear attempt" to cover up the remains. This also made it hard for officers to identify the body.

At first no signs of foul play were observed, but investigators noticed a large hole in the wall connecting the other rooms.

Laying there were two cinder blocks and a concrete paver with blood on it.

Tattoos ultimately helped identify the body as Barney.

McFarland was arrested the next day on an open warrant from 2023 for a theft in Baltimore County.

During an interview with detectives, he denied the murder but admitted to being Barney's roommate.

A witness later came forward, saying McFarland confessed to killing Barney with a cinder block.

The witness claimed McFarland took them to the crime scene.

He told the witness that Barney "was still letting air out for two days before he finally stopped."

Barney began his collegiate career in 2007, leading the MAAC in scoring during multiple seasons.

He is the only player in program history to score 40 or more points twice.