Charging documents reveal tragic end to the life of former Loyola University basketball star Jamal Barney

BALTIMORE — Charging documents reveal a tragic end to the life of a former Loyola University basketball star.

Jamal Barney had been missing for nine days.

On October 2, 2023 his family called police to a vacant home in the 500 block of North Payson Street.

They told officers about receiving messages from strangers, suggesting Barney had been hit in the head with a cinder block and left for dead inside the home.

These strangers mentioned that a person known as "Little D" had done it.

Inside a second floor bedroom, police were met by a strong odor.

Stuffed underneath a cutout mattress officers discovered a badly decomposed human body.

Detectives described it as being "completely mummified," in a clear attempt to cover up the remains.

RELATED: Former Loyola U. basketball player found dead in vacant home in West Baltimore

At first no foul play was observed, but then investigators noticed a large hole in the wall that connected to other rooms.

Laying there was two cinder blocks and a concrete paver with blood on it.

Tattoos helped identify the body as Barney.

The next day police arrested Dayrel Mcfarland at a home next door.

During an interview with detectives Mcfarland denied the murder, but admitted to being Barney's roommate.

A witness later came forward, alleging that Mcfarland had confessed to killing Barney with a cinder block.

The witness claimed Mcfarland had taken them to the crime scene.

There Mcfarland allegedly told the witness that Barney "was still letting air out for two days before he finally stopped."

About a week or so later, the witness recalled Mcfarland telling them that he'd hid Barney's body inside the mattress and attempted to clean up the evidence with acid.

The witness said they began to get word out on the street, hoping it would get back to Barney's family. No motive was ever revealed.

Mcfarland is currently in custody facing first degree murder and assault charges.

Following his death, Loyola University issued a statement calling Jamal "a tough and extremely talented competitor on the basketball court who also had a big smile and affection for his friends and family.”

Barney, 37, began his collegiate career in 2007, leading the MAAC in scoring during multiple seasons.

He is the only player in program history to score 40 or more points twice.