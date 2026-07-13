Man dies in police-involved shooting in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead following a police-involved shooting in Montgomery County Sunday evening.

Montgomery County police responded to the 9600 block of Lost Knife Road for a weapons complaint.

The caller reported that there was a man loading a gun at the bus stop in front of the Montgomery Village Plaza.

Police say when they arrived, they attempted to deescalate the situation and resolve it peacefully.

At some point, the man took actions which caused police to fire their weapons at him.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and a handgun was recovered.

No officers or bystanders were injured.