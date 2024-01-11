Man dies in police custody after Owings Mills incident

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A man died in police custody Wednesday evening, after Baltimore County police investigated a disturbance in Owings Mills.

Police were called for a "suspicious person" in the area of Rosewood Lane and Reisterstown Road, at about 11 p.m. Jan. 10.

County police said they found a man who seemed to be drunk or on drugs; relatives were trying to calm him down.

The family members helped police take him into custody. Officers called for medical help, and the man died after being taken to a local hospital.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is now handling the investigation, since the man was in police custody at the time that he died.