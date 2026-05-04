Man dies after being hit by family member's reversing vehicle in Germantown parking lot

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating after a collision Friday resulted in the death of a Germantown man.

Police say the collision occurred in a parking lot at 11600 Drumcastle Terrace.

Officers responded to the scene for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle and found 72-year-old Abdul Kaium Mohammad Hakim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, Hakim was getting into a black 2012 Toyota Camry when the driver reversed the vehicle, causing him to fall.

Authorities say Hakim was subsequently struck by the Camry.

Hakim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police say the driver of the Camry was a family member of Hakim's and remained on scene, fully cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the collision should contact police at 240-773-6620.