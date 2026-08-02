Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man deported 3 times pleads guilty after returning to Maryland and committing child sex abuse

Ice,Police,Agent,-,Officer,Of,Immigration,And,Customs,Enforcement.
Copyright Lawrey/Shutterstock
ICE police agent - Officer of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Close-up of POLICE ICE marking on the back of a stab-proof vest uniform worn by a trio of police officers at the scene of an incident.
Ice,Police,Agent,-,Officer,Of,Immigration,And,Customs,Enforcement.
Posted
and last updated

BELTSVILLE, Md. — An convicted sex offender has now also pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States three times.

It wasn't until September of 2024 when federal agents learned that 64-year-old Bayron Leopoldo Perez Batres had returned to Beltsville, Maryland.

At the time he was being arrested for sexually abusing a minor, a crime which he pleaded guilty to one year later and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for.

Shortly afterwards, federal prosecutors hit Perez Batres with yet another count of Illegal Reentry after Previous Deportation.

"He has been previously removed to Guatemala on three separate occasions – in January 1996, September 2009, and May 2010," DOJ said in a press release.

For that, Perez Batres will be sentenced on October 20 after which he's likely to be deported again.

RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Get the latest weather from Maryland's Most Accurate weather team
VETERAN SPOTLIGHT RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Spotlight

Join WMAR as we honor Veterans throughout our communities.