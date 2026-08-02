Man deported 3 times pleads guilty after returning to Maryland and committing child sex abuse

BELTSVILLE, Md. — An convicted sex offender has now also pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States three times.

It wasn't until September of 2024 when federal agents learned that 64-year-old Bayron Leopoldo Perez Batres had returned to Beltsville, Maryland.

At the time he was being arrested for sexually abusing a minor, a crime which he pleaded guilty to one year later and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for.

Shortly afterwards, federal prosecutors hit Perez Batres with yet another count of Illegal Reentry after Previous Deportation.

"He has been previously removed to Guatemala on three separate occasions – in January 1996, September 2009, and May 2010," DOJ said in a press release.

For that, Perez Batres will be sentenced on October 20 after which he's likely to be deported again.

