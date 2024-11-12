Man dead after Glen Burnie hit-and-run: Police

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police in Anne Arundel County believe a man's death Sunday in Glen Burnie was caused by hit-and-run collision.

Around 9:35pm Sunday, a driver struck 35-year-old Edward Broseker Jr. in the area of southbound Governor Ritchie Highway and the eastbound on-ramp to the beltway.

The Anne Arundel Fire Department pronounced Broseker dead not long after the vehicle hit him, police said.

As investigators try to piece together the details in Broseker's death, they told WMAR there are no known witnesses.

"Certainly, that makes it difficult in the early stages," said Justin Mulcahy, a spokesperson for the police department, "When you don't have physical evidence or visual or audio evidence or any potential witnesses in the area. So that's certainly things we're going to be looking at from an investigative standpoint. Any environmental factors, any potential physical evidence..."

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Pedestrians tell WMAR they notice the difficulty getting around that area by foot.

"It's dangerous to walk up this way, especially at night time. Dark out here, The way the cars drive and stuff like that, it's dangerous," Darin Streams noted.

Anne Arundel County Police are asking the public to contribute any details that could help them. To get in touch, call 410-222-8573.