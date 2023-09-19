Man convicted for stabbing his girlfriend to death in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced the Baltimore man responsible for stabbing his girlfriend to death in 2021 has been convicted for first-degree murder.

On September 12, 2021, BPD discovered Linique Green 29, suffering from multiple stab wounds to her torso in the 1100 block of N. Milton Avenue.

Green was taken to the hospital where she died.

A joint investigation led by the ATF and BPD identified Forell Isaac, 39, as the suspect in the murder. The investigation revealed Green and Issac had a tumultuous romantic relationship.

During this relationship, Isaac told Green she couldn't see other people.

On the night of her death, police say Isaac tracked down Green several blocks from her home, chased her down and stabbed her in the chest in back nine times.

Prior to her death, Isaac exclaimed to Green, "Told ya!"

Isaac is scheduled to be sentenced on November 20, 2023.

“Ms. Green deserved a partner who showed her love, compassion, and made her feel safe,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby. “That is something every person in an intimate relationship deserves. Instead, she was threatened, controlled, and ultimately hunted down and murdered by this defendant because of his jealousy and insecurities. The work ATF Special Agents and Baltimore Police Department Detectives do every day is focused on identifying the people responsible for committing violent acts in this city and holding them accountable for the tragedies they cause. We hope that this conviction brings some measure of peace to Ms. Green’s family and remain committed to ensuring violent offenders are brought to justice.”