Man charged in stabbing death of his girlfriend

BALTIMORE — A man is indicted in the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

Forrell Isaac, 38, is charged with murdering his girlfriend, Linique Green, 29, on September 12, 2021.

Green was found injured in the 1100 block of N. Milton Avenue. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

A joint investigation led by the ATF and BPD identified Isaac as the suspect in the murder. The investigation revealed that Isaac and Green had been involved in a tumultuous romantic relationship. Detectives determined that Isaac tracked Green down several blocks from her home, chased her down, and then proceeded to stab and cut her in the chest 10 times, resulting in her death.

Isaac is being held without bond. The case is set for trial on November 3, 2022.

“Mr. Isaac is charged in a particularly violent homicide,” said Attorney General Frosh. “As we charge in the indictment, he pursued Ms. Green and repeatedly stabbed her, causing her death. I appreciate the work of all our partner law enforcement agencies on this case and will continue to work towards justice for Ms. Green and her loved ones.”

“This indictment is another example of the strong, successful partnerships that exist between the Baltimore Police Department and regional law enforcement agencies. I thank the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, ATF and BPD’s homicide detectives for their hard work. We are committed to this continued collaboration in solving cases, making arrests, and holding criminals responsible for their actions,” said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

“I hope that this indictment will bring some peace of mind and a sense of justice to Ms. Green’s family and loved ones.”

