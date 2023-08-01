Man convicted for murder of pregnant girlfriend and her 3-year-old daughter

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore man responsible for the murders of Shiand Miller, her three-year-old daughter and Miller's unborn child will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Devon Sample was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences, without the possibility of parole, plus 70 additional years of incarceration.

Announced by State's Attorney Ivan Bates, Sample was convicted of the following offenses:



Three counts of first-degree murder

Three counts of use of a firearm in a crime of violence

Crime of violence against a pregnant woman

The incident dates back to the afternoon of June 19, 2020.

Baltimore Police were called to the 200 block of Boswell Avenue for a report of a non-responsive female in the driver's seat of a car. Officers found a Subaru parked behind a large truck where they found Miller suffering from two gunshot wounds.

They found her three-year-old daughter lying on the center console, appearing that she attempted to move from the back seat to the front. She was also found with two gunshots.

Police say both victims were dead on the scene and further investigation determined Miller was eight months pregnant at the time.

Sample was the boyfriend of Miller and the father of her soon-to-be-born baby boy.

During an interview with police, Sample said he was driving his vehicle and the victim was in her car following him.

Surveillance footage shows the two cars pull over to the side of the road, mostly behind trees. A figure could be seen going from the driver's side of the victim's car to the passenger side, getting in and out of the car.

A muzzle flash can be seen from inside the car, and moments later a muzzle flash can be seen at the driver's side door of the victim's car.

Soon after that, Sample left the area.

Baltimore Police arrested Sample of the 4800 block of Melbourne Road.