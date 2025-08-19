Man convicted for July 4 shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 34-year-old man has been convicted for his involvement in a shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy on the Fourth of July in 2024.

Rakeem Gilgeours has been convicted of first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and illegal possession of a firearm.

This stems from an incident where Gilgeours attended a Fourth of July party in Temple Hills.

At some point during the party, Gilgeours started firing his gun. Three people were injured from gunshot wounds, including 6-year-old Ahsan Payton, who was caught in the crossfire.

Payton was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the two adults had non-life-threatening injuries.

GIlgeours faces a maximum of sentence of 60 years in prison.