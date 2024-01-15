Man charged with shooting, injuring delivery man outside Mondawmin Mall

BALTIMORE — Police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Darrien Gaither for a shooting that occurred outside of Mondawmin Mall in December 2023.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights just after 6:00 a.m. and located a 50-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left ankle.

The man was taken to a local hospital and was treated for his injury.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of juveniles in the parking lot.

During that argument, both sides exchanged gunfire, which led to a stray bullet striking the man.

On January 12, detectives with the Baltimore City Police Department and members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Gaither.

He is charged with 1st-degree attempted murder.