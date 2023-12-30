Watch Now
Delivery man injured during shooting outside Mondawmin Mall

Posted at 8:16 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 20:16:43-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting outside of Mondawmin Mall that injured one delivery driver caught in the crossfire.

The shooting happened on Friday. Around 6:10 in the afternoon, officers responded to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting.

When officers got there, they discovered a 50-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the left ankle. That man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two groups of juveniles in the parking lot. During their exchange, both sides exchanged gunfire.

One of the stray bullets hit the 50-year-old while he was delivering packages.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2477.

