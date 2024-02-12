Watch Now
Man charged with reckless endangerment after kid injures themself with gun

Posted at 4:34 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 16:55:14-05

LANSDOWNE, Md — A man is facing charges for a shooting that occurred in Lansdowne last Thursday.

Just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the unit block of Twin Circle Way and found a juvenile who was wounded.

RELATED: Shooting in Lansdowne leaves one juvenile injured, say police

According to police, the juvenile injured themself after utilizing a handgun that was left unsecured.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released the age of the victim.

Officers arrested and charged Darren Brown, 23, with reckless endangerment, neglect of a minor, and other firearms-related charges.

Brown is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

