Man charged with reckless endangerment after kid injures themself with gun

LANSDOWNE, Md — A man is facing charges for a shooting that occurred in Lansdowne last Thursday.

Just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the unit block of Twin Circle Way and found a juvenile who was wounded.

According to police, the juvenile injured themself after utilizing a handgun that was left unsecured.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released the age of the victim.

Officers arrested and charged Darren Brown, 23, with reckless endangerment, neglect of a minor, and other firearms-related charges.

Brown is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.