Middle River man charged with murder for allegedly shooting woman in the face during hotel party

An elevator inside the Residence Inn Marriott Hotel where Kierra Tripp, 28, was shot to death during a party in November 2024
BALTIMORE — An 18-year-old faces murder charges related to a November 2024 shooting inside an East Baltimore hotel.

Kierra Tripp, 28, was found with a gunshot wound to the face in the 12th floor hallway of the Residence Inn by Marriott on N. Wolfe Street.

Police say she and the alleged shooter, now identified as Davion Foreman, were attending a party at the hotel located near the Johns Hopkins Medical campus.

Late last year detectives released surveillance footage of people leaving the party in hopes of finding the gunman.

Charging documents do not reveal a motive in the murder, or whether Foreman and Tripp personally knew on another.

Foreman was taken into custody on January 9.

