Police looking to identify individuals connected to murder of woman at hotel near Johns Hopkins Hospital

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need your help identifying individuals connected to the murder of Kierra Trip.
Tripp, 28, was found shot to death at a hotel near Johns Hopkins Hospital in the 800 block of N. Wolfe Street on November 17.
She was discovered by officers just before 2:00 a.m.
Information Sought—
Homicide Detectives need your help identifying the individuals depicted in this video and photographs. On November 17, 2024, at approximately 1:41 a.m., 28-year-old Kierra Tripp was killed in the 800 block of North Wolf Street.
Anyone with information on…
Anyone with information pertaining to these individuals should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
You can also contact Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.