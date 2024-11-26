Watch Now
Police looking to identify individuals connected to murder of woman at hotel near Johns Hopkins Hospital

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need your help identifying individuals connected to the murder of Kierra Trip.

Tripp, 28, was found shot to death at a hotel near Johns Hopkins Hospital in the 800 block of N. Wolfe Street on November 17.

She was discovered by officers just before 2:00 a.m.

Anyone with information pertaining to these individuals should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

You can also contact Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

