Man charged with animal cruelty after 83 dogs found in crates covered in urine

BALTIMORE — A man was been charged after 83 dogs and one cat were seized from a Central Park Heights home.

Robert Conley faces 178 counts of animal cruelty charges.

This stems from an incident that happened on May 23, when police arrived to the house because Conley failed to pay rent.

Charging documents say when they got in the house, there was a strong smell of ammonia and all the dogs were in crates compiled of urine and feces.

Police say the odor was strong enough to cause an officer's eyes to water.

Charging documents describe the basement as dark, hot, humid and did not have proper ventilation.

All animals were taken from the home and evaluated by the BARCS Animal Shelter.

83 dogs in all—-60 adults and nearly two dozen puppies, which had been listed for sale on a social media site at up to $1,500 apiece, were seized.

Investigators found a Cane Corso, deemed as the family's personal animal, was in better condition than many of the other animals in the house.

"This shows that both suspects knew how to and did provide adequate care for animals. This further exclaims the neglect and abuse given to all other animals," charging documents say.

BARCS says all 83 of the dogs have been adopted and the one cat, is in a foster home.

