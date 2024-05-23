BARCS takes in 83 dogs, one cat after being found in crates in Baltimore home

BALTIMORE — 83 dogs and one cat now have a new home at the BARCS Animal Shelter after they were rescued from a Baltimore rowhome.

The dogs were found in the Clyburn/Pimlico neighborhood and were of various ages, sizes and breeds.

Officials say they were being housed together in small crates stacked on top of one another.

The dogs were found covered in excrement and roaches, and the house had poor air quality, making it difficult to breathe.

BARCS is responsible for all the medical care in this case, ranging from vaccines and spay/neuter, to more complicated treatment plans.

To help the shelter with some of the costs, here's how:

