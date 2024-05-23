BARCS takes in 83 dogs, one cat after being found in crates in Baltimore home

BALTIMORE — 83 dogs and one cat now have a new home at the BARCS Animal Shelter after they were rescued from a Baltimore rowhome.
The dogs were found in the Clyburn/Pimlico neighborhood and were of various ages, sizes and breeds.
Officials say they were being housed together in small crates stacked on top of one another.
The dogs were found covered in excrement and roaches, and the house had poor air quality, making it difficult to breathe.
BARCS is responsible for all the medical care in this case, ranging from vaccines and spay/neuter, to more complicated treatment plans.
To help the shelter with some of the costs, here's how:
- Donate to the BARCS Medical Care Fund, the restricted fund that provides medical care for the animals at BARCS.
- Purchase items and supplies from the BARCS Wish List.
- Become a foster for BARCS. In particular, BARCS is seeking to move their preexisting dogs, who are mainly large, adult dogs.
- Adopt, the dogs from the hoarding case are not available for adoption, and BARCS cannot accept applications for their adoption. BARCS has dogs of all sizes, ages and personalities who need homes.