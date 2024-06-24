Man charged in connection to fatal shooting of teen on Metro bus

WHITE OAK, Md. — Montgomery County police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting aboard a Metro bus.

Trevon Hatcherson-Ross has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment related charges.

This encounter started on February 17, 2023, on Lockwood Drive in White Oak.

Police say Hatcherson-Ross boarded a WMATA Metro bus and killed 19-year-old Justice T'Ziyan Elliott, following a brief conversation.

The bus pulled over and Hatcherson-Ross fled the scene. During the course of the investigation, Hatcherson-Ross was identified as the suspect.

On Friday, June 14, he was extradited from a detention center in Washington, D.C. to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.