Man charged for blowing up estranged wife's home in Essex, killing dog

ESSEX, Md. — Charging documents paint a disturbing picture of what led to a home explosion in Essex last month.

Investigators believe the incident was domestic related and caused my the owner's estranged husband.

It all happened April 20 on Crafton Road.

Dana Greensfelder shared the location with her husband Michael, up until their separation about a month prior.

During this time Michael stayed with his mother, less than a mile away.

Around 6:30 on the evening of the explosion, Dana went to a bull roast with another man.

Michael happened to be driving by and saw the two leaving.

Dana told detectives that Michael recently threatened to kill her or himself.

According to Dana, Michael still had a key to the house, although she left it unlocked that night.

Camera footage from a neighbor's home captured Michael returning and entering the home around 7:38pm, while Dana was gone.

Just after 11pm the house explodes.

Two minutes later, Michael is seen walking out of the home. He spends the next two minutes watching from the roadway, before walking away.

Another neighbor saw Michael outside near a shed in the backyard, 45 minutes leading up to the explosion.

The shed would later play a major role in solving the case.

But the biggest break arguably came around 11:50pm when investigators were called to Michael's mother's home.

On scene Michael was found to have suffered first and second degree burns all over his body.

He admitted to being at Dana's home and being injured during the explosion, yet denied noticing anything suspicious.

A K9 with the Fire Marshal's Office detected ignitable liquid on Michael's clothing, and left over debris like the sofa.

Investigators combed through the basement and noticed an iron cap missing from a gas supply pipe.

Detectives believe Michael used a tool from the backyard shed to purposely remove the cap and allow gas to flow into the home.

Around this time, BGE meters showed natural gas flowing at nearly 10 times the normal rate, which would be consistent with the cap being removed.

The explosion fully collapsed the first and second floor, leaving the home totally destroyed.

Unfortunately Dana's year-old Yorkshire Terrier, Nikki Minaj, is believed to have died in the fire.

Due to only weighing three-pounds, investigators think she was consumed by flames.

Michael now faces a slew of charges including arson, malicious burning, and animal cruelty.

He's currently being held without bail.