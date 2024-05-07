Watch Now
Man charged with arson and animal cruelty in home explosion in Essex

Posted at 9:30 AM, May 07, 2024
ESSEX, Md. — A man faces arson and animal cruelty charges for an explosion and fire at a home in Essex.

The fire happened at 28 Crafton Road on April 20. Fire crews were called for the explosion at 11:04 p.m. and more crews were called minutes later. The home was leveled and there were concerns about the fire spreading to other homes.

No other homes were damaged.

A man inside the house at the time of the explosion was injured but expected to be okay. It was unclear whether or not he lived there.

WMAR spoke to neighbor, Keith Jacobs, who described the scene, "I was lying in bed and I just heard a boom and felt the house move and next thing you know all the activity got started here last night.”

Police have not identified the suspect at this time.

