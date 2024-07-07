Man arrested in connection to the Fourth of July road rage shooting that killed one man

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Carroll County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Saturday they believe is responsible for the Fourth of July road rage shooting that killed one person in Taneytown.

Authorities have arrested 20-year-old Davon Joseph Dabbs in connection with the death of 36-year-old Christopher Moore and the assault of his fiancé.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Dabbs has been charged with first-degree murder along with several assault charges.

The initial incident happened Thursday shortly after 10 p.m. when troopers were called to the area of Bear Run Road and Runnymede Road for a report of a two-vehicle road-rage incident that resulted in gunshots.

Police say it began as a road rage incident between two vehicles, a pickup truck and a sedan, on Route 140.

According to their report, the two vehicles followed each other before stopping. At this point, several people exited their cars and started fighting.

Investigators later learned that Dabbs and his 26-year-old male passenger exited one vehicle, and Moore exited the second vehicle. The three then got into a verbal dispute, which turned physical.

Moore's fiancé, a 33-year-old female, arrived at the location during the altercation and claimed she witnessed Moore being assaulted, and she exited her vehicle with her legally owned and carried handgun.

Moore's fiancé later told investigators that she had announced that she had a handgun, hoping this would de-escalate the assault. Instead, Dabbs reportedly rushed at her, and a physical assault ensued for possession of the firearm, resulting in Dabbs being shot in the left leg.

At one point, police alleged Dabbs was able to get possession of the handgun and assaulted her with multiple strikes to the face. Dabbs then allegedly fired multiple rounds, one of which struck his passenger in the hand and two of which struck Moore in the chest.

According to authorities, Moore's fiancé suffered a broken jaw and injuries to the head and face. She was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Dabbs and his passenger were transported to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moore was pronounced deceased at the scene. None of the other passengers in any of the vehicles were injured.

On July 6th, 2024, Dabbs was arrested at a Taneytown residence without incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Ehrhart at 410-386-2599 or jehrhart@carrollcountymd.gov.