One dead, three injured in shooting in Carroll County on July 4th

TANEYTOWN, Md. — The night of July 4th took a deadly turn in Carroll County.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, one person was killed and three others were hurt in a shooting in Taneytown. It happened at 10:05 p.m. near Bear Run Road and Runnymeade Road.

Police say it began as a road rage incident between two vehicles, a pickup truck and a sedan, on Rt 140.

The two vehicles continued to follow each other before stopping. At this point, several people exited their vehicles and started fighting.

During this fight, a third vehicle, a Jeep, arrived. At some point during the fight, a gun was shot multiple times, killing a 36-year-old man.

Two other men were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 33-year-old woman also had injuries from the fighting, but none from the gunfire.

None of the passengers in any of the vehicles, including an 18 month old who was taken to the hospital as a precaution, were injured during this incident.

The sheriff's office did not release names of the victims. They also did not announce arrests but said they do not believe there is any threat to the public.