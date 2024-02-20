Man arrested in connection to shooting that caused woman's car to flip over

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have arrested a Cockeysville man in connection to a shooting that injured a woman in Northeast Baltimore Monday morning.

Michael Armstrong, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Baltimore police

On Feb. 19 at 7:46 a.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Parkmont Avenue for reports of a shooting and vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say, due to her injuries, she then crashed car. This caused the vehicle to overturn moments later.

People who live in the area described the scene as "frightening."

"I go to look out the window and that's what my fiancé Luke said, hit the deck and get down. I go down, and I was shaking. I was so scared," said Kayla Keimig, who lives in neighborhood.

Residents say this is a quiet neighborhood. No one in the community is used to violence happening feet away from where they reside.

"Just talking about it I'm shaking. It was definitely a nerve-racking site to see. And I've never seen anything like it," said Keimig.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.