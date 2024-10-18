Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Arundel Mills Mall

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting at Arundel Mills Mall.

This stems from an incident that happened on September 13, around 9:30 p.m.

Police responded to the rear parking lot of the mall, near the movie theater, for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Yant Junior Gomez, of Harlem, New York suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Police say Gomez died while being taken to the hospital.

Dontay Maurice Fitzgerald, 45, has since been arrested and charged in connection to this incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact 410-222-4731 or 410-222-4700 if you wish to remain anonymous.