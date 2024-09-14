Police investigate deadly shooting in parking lot of Arundel Mills Mall

HANOVER, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside Arundel Mills Mall Friday night.

Authorities say it happened around 9:30 p.m. when officers were called to the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle for a reported shooting at the rear parking lot closest to the movie theater complex.

When police arrived, they found a man shot in the upper torso and immediately began lifesaving measures until EMS arrived.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was declared deceased before arriving at R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, according to the authorities.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting appears to be targeted.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (410) 222-4731.