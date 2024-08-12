Man arrested in attempted arson at Jewish Museum had behavioral health crisis days before

According to court records, just days before a man allegedly set fire to an object outside the Jewish Museum of Maryland, police had assisted him with a behavioral health crisis.

The statement of charges for 66-year-old Assadollah Hashemi's arrest reveals that police connected him to the scene by identifying his car.

When they ran the license plate through the system, it was registered to a different car, but Hashemi's description matched the suspect in the surveillance video.

His address with the MVA was also not up-to-date, but police found in their own records that they'd been called to Hashemi's current residence just 11 days before the fire was set outside the museum.

Court documents say police officers intervened in a behavioral crisis at Hashemi's residence on July 24th, where he had allegedly set fire to his trash can on his apartment balcony.

BPD has called Hashemi's arrest in connection with the fire set at the Jewish Museum of Maryland a hate crime.

He's been charged with one count of attempted arson in the second degree and one count of malicious burning in the first degree.

The State's Attorney's Office says that it continues to investigate to determine if more charges would be appropriate.