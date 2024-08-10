Man arrested in connection to fire set outside the Jewish Museum of Maryland

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested a man, 66, in connection to the fire set outside the Jewish Museum of Maryland.

Authorities say the fire, now classified as a hate crime, happened on August 4th in the unit block of Lloyd Street. The whole incident was captured on CCTV.

Howard Libit, the Executive Director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, previously described to WMAR the security camera footage from the campus that was turned over to the police.

In it, he says, it appeared someone drove up, put something in front of the museum, lit it on fire outside the locked gates, and then drove away.

MORE INFO: Agencies investigating fire outside Jewish Museum of Maryland

By August 9th, investigators were able to identify the man in the video. On Saturday, Baltimore City SWAT officers arrested the suspect without incident at a home in the 700 block of Druid Park Lake Drive.

According to authorities, the man had a "history of fire-related crimes." He was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he has been charged.