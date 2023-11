Police have announced an arrest in a homicide case from over a year ago.

Anne Arundel County arrested Andre Riggs, 26, on Thursday for the August 2022 murder of Matthew Ponder in Glen Burnie.

Ponder, 27, was found shot inside a home on M Street North East on August 31st around 2:30 in the morning.

Riggs has been charged with first degree and second degree murder, home invasion and burglary among other charges.