27-year-old man found shot in Glen Burnie home, police investigating

Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 31, 2022
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md.  — Anne Arundel County Police Officers are investigating a shooting that killed 27-year-old Matthew Anthony Ponder of Glen Burnie.

Early Wednesday morning, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of M Street North East.

When they arrived, they found Ponder inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say after attempting to save Ponder's life, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, the investigation is active and ongoing and officers believe this is a targeted incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-4731.

