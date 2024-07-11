Watch Now
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing 14-year-old boy to death in Northeast Baltimore

Posted at 4:25 PM, Jul 11, 2024

BALTIMORE — A man is in custody for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old boy to death in Northeast Baltimore.

Around 1:18 pm on Wednesday, officers were called to the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue to investigate a cutting.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Cortez Lemon, suffering from multiple stab wounds in the 5400 block of Bel Air Road.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say the stabbing happened on an MTA bus after an argument occurred.

The suspect, 18-year-old Brandon Lee Adams Jr., was taken into custody just moments after the stabbing in the 5300 block of Bel Air Road.

He is currently being held at Central Booking where he is charged with first-degree murder.

