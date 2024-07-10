Watch Now
Man stabbed multiple times on MTA bus in Northeast Baltimore

Ray Strickland
Posted at 5:06 PM, Jul 10, 2024

BALTIMORE — A man is dead after he was stabbed multiple times on an MTA bus Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:18 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue to investigate a cutting.

When they arrived, they saw a man with numerous life-threatening injuries in the 5400 block of Belair Road.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say the stabbing happened on an MTA bus after a verbal altercation.

A man was arrested in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

