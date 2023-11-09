Man arrested for alleged murder of 60-year-old Canton volunteer

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested a man for the alleged murder of Victor Malabayabas, a 60-year-old volunteer in the Canton area.

Antonio Bardney, 23, is currently being charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

He's also being held without bail.

Baltimore Police

Bardney was extradited from Eastern Correctional Institute to Central Booking on October 25.

Back in August 2022, Malabayabas was on his way back from a grocery store when police say he was attacked and robbed.

RELATED: 'He was a giving person': Community shocked after 60-year-old dies days after mugging

According to police and witnesses, Malabayabas was approached by a man who asked for a cigarette and then a tissue.

When he went to give him a tissue, Bardney allegedly grabbed him by the shirt pulling in down from the stairs at his home.

Charging documents say Malabayabas was then shoved to the ground. As a result of that, he hit his head hard on the pavement and was unconscious.

After realizing he was unconscious, Bardney reached in his back pocket and escaped with his wallet.

Malabayabas died in the hospital two days later due to a severe brain bleed.

Police were able to establish Bardney as a suspect because of video showing the attack and his car, a gold 2005 Buick LeSabre.

After an anonymous caller told police where the car used during the incident was parked, they monitored the movements of the car with a GPS tracker.

After a long period of the car no longer moving, it was towed to be processed.

Charging documents say police found Malabayabas' wallet inside the car.