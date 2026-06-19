Man arrested at Newark airport before flight to Honduras in deadly Gaithersburg hit-and-run case

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County police say a man wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Gaithersburg is now in custody.

Authorities report that Josue David Carranza Castellion, 26, was arrested at Newark International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Honduras.

The arrest follows a fatal incident on Wednesday, June 17, around 4:47 a.m., when officers responded to the intersection of Muddy Branch Road and West Diamond Avenue for a reported collision.

Investigators determined that Carranza Castellion was driving northbound on Muddy Branch Road when his vehicle left the roadway, entered a grassy median, and struck Brian Roy Longaberger, 56. Police say Longaberger died at the scene.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Gaithersburg City Police officers located Carranza Castellion’s vehicle — a gray 2011 Honda CR-V with front-end damage — near the crash site.

Detectives later identified Carranza Castellion as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. He is charged with manslaughter by vehicle and failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Police say he is currently being held in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and is awaiting extradition to Maryland.