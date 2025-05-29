Man apprehended more than a month after escaping pre-trial monitoring

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office says it has taken Andrew Phillip Nelson into custody after over a month of looking for him.

The 29-year-old was arrested in Mechanicsville on Wednesday on a warrant for Second-Degree Escape.

The Sheriff's Office received a tampering alert on Nelson's monitoring device on April 21st, and a witness told deputies he'd used bolt cutters to get it off.

Nelson had been on pre-trial release, facing charges of first- and second-degree assault.

The Sheriff's Office put out a public plea for help finding Nelson on Wednesday, May 14.