Authorities seek help finding man who escaped from pre-trial release in St. Mary's County

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Andrew Phillip Nelson.

Nelson, 29, escaped pre-trial release while facing charges of first- and second-degree assault.

On April 21, Deputies responded to the 43000 block of Saint Johns Road in Hollywood, Maryland for a tampering alarm on a GPS monitoring device that Nelson was wearing.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

When deputies arrived, they found the monitoring device, and a witness reported that they saw Nelson using bolt cutters to take it off.

Anyone with tips having should contact detectives at 301-475-4200.

You can also call the anonymous tip line at 301-475-333.