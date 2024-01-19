Man accused of striking, killing cyclist in Annapolis turns himself in

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man accused of striking and killing another man in Annapolis has turned himself in, police say.

On January 24, 2023, officers were called to the unit block of Hilltop Lane for a hit-and-run incident.

After arriving on the scene police discovered the victim, Zarko Paruza, was struck while riding his bicycle on Hilltop Lane by an unidentified vehicle.

Neighbors later reported a suspicious vehicle parked in their neighborhood the next morning, which implicated the suspect, 64-year-old John Kaii-Ziegler.

On January 12 Kaii-Ziegler was indicted on negligent manslaughter, criminally negligent manslaughter, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired, reckless driving, negligent driving, and causing the injury of an individual as the result of operation of a vehicle.

He turned himself in on Thursday, where he is being held on bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.