ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 74-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Annapolis.

Police say it happened around 10pm in the unit block of Hilltop Lane.

The driver fled the scene and remains on the run. No details were released on the wanted car.

Police have not released the victim's name.

Anyone with information is asked to call Annapolis Police at 410-268-9000.