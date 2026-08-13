Man accused of stealing more than 60 reptiles from pet stores in MD, Virginia

BALTIMORE — A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of more than 60 reptiles from various pet stores in Maryland and Virginia.

DeSean Bagley, 31, of Capitol Heights was identified as the suspect.

On August 6, PGPD and the Fairfax County Police Department issued a search warrant at Bagley's home.

They recovered six geckos, two bearded dragons, 11 ball python snakes and two milk snakes. Two handguns were also recovered.

Police say the investigation revealed the thefts happened between March and May of this year.

Bagley would allegedly sell the stolen reptiles on social media.

All of the recovered reptiles were turned over to Prince George's County Animal Control.