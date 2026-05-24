Man accused of shooting near the White House attended Maryland high school

BALTIMORE COUNTY — We're learning more about the suspect who allegedly opened fire near a White House security checkpoint Saturday night.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best, according to the Associated Press.

Best attended Dundalk High School and was a member of their track and field team before graduating in 2023.

RELATED: Suspect dead after approaching White House checkpoint with weapon, Secret Service says

The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement late Saturday that, according to a preliminary investigation, Best approached a checkpoint shortly after 6 p.m. ET, “removed a weapon from his bag and began firing at posted officers.”

Officers returned fire and hit Best, who was taken to a hospital, where he later died, the Secret Service said.

A bystander was struck, but a law enforcement official said it wasn’t clear whether that person was struck by the suspect’s initial bullets or those fired subsequently by officers.

Secret Service said none of its officers were injured, and that President Donald Trump — who was at the White House at the time — was not "impacted.”

Court records show Best was previously arrested in July 2025 after attempting to enter a different White House checkpoint while claiming he was "Jesus Christ."