Man accused of impersonating police officer after pulling over real cop

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Melvin Pinkney Jr., 42, was arrested after trying to conduct a traffic stop on a Montgomery County Police officer.

On Monday, June 15, a Montgomery County Police officer was driving an unmarked police cruiser in Silver Spring when Pinkney allegedly pulled over the officer.

Police say as Pinkney got out of his Ford Taurus wearing a holster, the officer activated the cruiser's emergency equipment.

Pinkney then returned to his car.

The officer stepped out of his cruiser and spoke to Pinkney, who said he was working security at a nearby restaurant and identified himself as an active-duty sheriff with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

Pinkney was in possession of a gun and a valid concealed carry permit. He did not provide any law enforcement credentials.

Police say Pinkney's car was privately owned and was not authorized as a law enforcement vehicle, making the use of red and blue lights on his vehicle illegal.

Detectives believe there may be victims who were stopped by Pinkney while he was posing as a law enforcement officer and are urging them to come forward by calling

1-866-411-8477.