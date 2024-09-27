Watch Now
Husband accused of stabbing wife to death in Edgewater

Anne Arundel County Police
EDGEWATER, Md. — Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly double stabbing in Edgewater.

Back on August 9 police discovered Nancianne S Houston, 47, and a man stabbed inside an apartment on South River.

Houston died on scene, while the other 58-year-old victim survived serious injuries.

On September 25 detectives charged Houston's husband, 58-year-old James Strachan Houston, with her murder.

No motive was revealed, but it's believed both victims knew each other.

